CBN secures order to freeze accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has granted the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the nod to freeze accounts of 20 #EndSARS promoters.

The order followed an ex-parte order the apex bank filed through a team of lawyers led by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Michael Aondoakaa, SAN.

An online news outlet, Peoples Gazette, said the Certified True Copy of the order it obtained, revealed that application to freeze the accounts domiciled in various commercial banks, was made on October 20, some days after the CBN had already directed banks to move against the alleged EndSARS promoters

Specifically, the court, in a ruling that as delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, granted CBN leave to freeze all the accounts till January 2021.

The 20 alleged EndSARS promoters that were listed as Defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020, are; Bolatito Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Gatefield Nigeria Limited,…