El-Rufai visits Lagos, decries level of property destruction

Gov. Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna State on Thursday visited Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to commiserate with him and the residents of the state over the mayhem that followed the EndSARS protests.

El-Rufai, while speaking at Lagos House, Marina, decried the level of the destruction of public and private property in the state, describing it as “pure evil´´.

He said that Sanwo-Olu did all that needed to be done to prevent the recent youth protest against police brutality from degenerating to violence.

The Kaduna governor, however, said that those who thrive in violence infiltrated the protest to achieve their agenda of wreaking a large-scale destruction on public assets and infrastructure in Lagos.

El-Rufai said that Lagos, which accounted for one-third of the national GDP, “does not deserve to suffer such pain”.

According to him, the young people who carried out the violence intentionally engaged in an act of…