FG seeks private sector partnership to stop medical tourism

The Federal Government on Thursday sought the partnership of the private sector to stop medical tourism.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, spoke at the foundation laying of the transplant complex and the inauguration of the molecular laboratory of the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja.

Ehanire said the low involvement of the private sector in the healthcare subsector and the lack of confidence in the quality of the services rendered was one of the reasons most citizens seek medical care abroad.

According to him, it has been estimated that Nigeria loses to medical tourism between one and two billion dollars annually in foreign exchange.

“The Federal Ministry of Health has the mandate to ensure quality healthcare delivery to all citizens and has always emphasised that this cannot be achieved without private sector partnership.

“Specialist care, which is often the most inaccessible, is categorised in the spectrum of tertiary care but sits at the zenith of…