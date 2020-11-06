Funny reactions as Nigerians ask NIPOST to get ready for ‘Mail-In Ballot’

Funny reactions have sparked social media after some Nigerians asked the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to prepare to handle mail-in ballots in the country’s 2023 general elections.

The Mail-in ballot, also known as postal voting, vote-by-mail or vote from home, is the system of voting where ballot papers are distributed to voters and returned by postal mail after voting.

It was gathered that about 94 million Americans were said to have voted via mail-in ballots in the ongoing U.S. presidential elections.

This amazed some Nigerians as they called on NIPOST to get ready for such a system of voting in 2023 general elections.

The former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani is one of the people that called for vote-by-mail in Nigeria’s 2023 elections

He wrote on Twitter “NIPOST get ready for mail-in Ballot”.

