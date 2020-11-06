MACBAN, Benue Monitoring C’ttee tasks FG on incentives for ranching

By Peter Duru

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, and Benue State Monitoring Committee have asked the federal and state governments to create incentives that will encourage herders to embrace ranching.

They also suggested that the government prohibit the free movement of foreigners and livestock into the country and rescind the policy of issuing visas to foreigners on arrival.

These suggestions were part of a communiqué issued at the end of an event marking the third year anniversary of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State, 2017, on the theme “Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017: A Recipe for Security and Peaceful Co-Existence.”

The communique was signed by Secretary-General of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Gadzama, represented by a Director at the National Headquarters of MACBAN, Alhaji Adamu Toro; Chairman of the session, Mr. Bernard Hom, and…