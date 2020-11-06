Ortom presents 2021 fiscal estimate of N132.5billion to Assembly

Presents N20billion supplementary budget for passage

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has presented to the Benue State House of Assembly the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N132.5billion for consideration and passage.

The figure represents an increase of N23.7billion or 18 per cent of the revised the year 2020 fiscal estimates which was N108.8billion.

Presenting the budget Thursday on the floor of House, Governor Ortom explained that of the total estimate, recurrent expenditure stood at N90.8billion, representing 68 percent of the total budget, while the capital expenditure took N41.7billion representing 31 percent of the total estimate.

He said in preparing the 2021 budget “we have focused on programmes and projects that will further strengthen the resilience and recovery of our people in the face of the manifold challenges.

“We need to recover as quickly as possible from the disruptive impact of the economic downturn and the COVID-19…