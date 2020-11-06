Record spending on US election fuelled by polarised anger

United States (US) 2020 campaigns cost some $14 billion, a record sum showing that parties are increasingly willing to spend big on races to express visceral opposition to their rivals — even when their chances are slim.

The enormous cost of this year’s presidential and legislative elections is nearly double the cost of 2016’s races, and more than triple those of 2000, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-partisan research group that tracks money in politics.

The Democrats, in particular, lost some costly wagers this year.

South Carolina’s incumbent Republican Senator Lindsey Graham easily beat his rival Jaime Harrison, who spent a record $108 million after donations from Democrats poured in from all over the country, according to Karl Evers-Hillstrom from the CPR.

“To all the liberals in California and New York, you wasted a lot of money,” Graham said following his reelection.

To be fair, a number of billionaire donors gave to keep Graham afloat…