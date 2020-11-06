Speaker calls FG’s attention to Enugu-Ezike strange deaths

By Dennis Agbo

SPEAKER of Enugu sate House of Assembly, Rt Hon Edward Ubosi has asked the federal government to urgently intervene in finding cause of the strange illness which has taking no less that 50 lives in Enugu state.

Ubosi said that even though the state government had dispatched an emergency response, the federal government should urgently intervene.

The strange sickness which ravaged Enugu-Ezike communities in Igboeze North local government area of the state has reportedly claimed over 50 lives within few weeks.

The speaker appealed to the federal government to deploy medical surveillance team to Enugu Ezike with immediate effect before it gets out of control, noting that it was “getting to a crisis point.”

“It is worrisome that there is no known cause of this illness that has claimed over filthy lives within some days while others are also showing signs of the disease,” Ubosi lamented.

He commended Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his…