STRANGE DISEASE: Delta govt unravels cause of deaths

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Government, Friday, said it has unravelled the cause of deaths of over 30 youths in Ute-Okpu, Ute-Erumu and Idumesa communities in Ika North East Local Government Area of the State, saying the deaths were caused by yellow fever.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen, said laboratory results of the samples collected pointed to the age-long disease.

Flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and the State Director General of Orientation Bureau, Mr Eugene Uzum, Ononye, however, explained that the results would further be authenticated at the Reference Region Laboratory in Dakar, Senegal where the samples have also be sent to.

Hear him: “Samples were collected from patients and sent to the laboratory. We have received results and the results point to yellow fever as the cause of deaths we heard of in those areas.

“The result…