US secret service ramps up Joe Biden’s protection

The United States Secret Service has ramped up the protection provided for the nation’s former vice president and the strong contender for the Washington Office, Joe Biden.

Joe Biden based on the election count is leading the incumbent president, Donald Trump. As at the time of this publication, based on Associated Press, a big US media outlet’s data, Biden’s electoral college vote was 264 while Trump has gathered 214.

The required college votes to be declared winner is pegged at 270.

The nation awaits final results from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina.

According to Washington Post report, the Secret Service has detailed more agents to Delaware, Biden’s hometown, to increase the amount of protection around him after the campaign for the Democratic nominee noted they would be requiring use of the Wilmington convention centre for at least one more day with suggestions that the former Vice President could make a major speech on Friday.

