We know where our palliatives are kept, share them now or ― Niger youths warn

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

WITH the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic biting harder by the day, youths in Niger State have told the state government and Federal Government to take adequate step to equitably share the palliatives meant for them without further delay.

They told the state governor and other top officials at an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting in the state capital that they did not want to disrupt the sharing of the food items by breaking into warehouses as has been done by unruly elements in some states of the country. But they made it clear to the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mohammad Ahmed Ketso, at the meeting, which also had some powerful traditional rulers, politicians and top government officials in attendance, that they knew all the locations where foods were being kept and that nobody could deprive them of their fair share of the items.

Major youth organisations in the state, whose agitation for improved welfare, security…