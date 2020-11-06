We’ll involve community leaders in project monitoring, Gov. Abiodun

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that community leaders would be involved in the siting of projects in their areas for proper tracking, monitoring and sustainability.

The governor who spoke at the Virtual Town Consultative Meeting on 2020-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2020 Budget for Ogun Central Senatorial District held at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that involving community leaders would enable them take ownership of such projects and ensure proper maintenance.

He said, a project tracking committee which was already in place, would work with people in various communities in the State to see that projects executed in their areas meet required standards.

Gov. Abiodun promised to leave the state better than he met it and give equal attention to the three senatorial districts in projects’ execution and provision of basic amenities.

He restated…