Absence of youth reps stalls proceedings at Lagos Judicial Panel

The absence of the two youth representatives serving in the Lagos Judicial Panel on EndSARS protest on Saturday stalled proceedings as the panel could not form a quorum.

Brig.-Gen. A. I. Taiwo was already on hand to give Nigerian Army’s testimony on the alleged shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki on Oct. 20 but the panel failed to form a quorum.

The two youth representatives – Mr Temitope Majekodunmi and Ms Olorunrinu Oduala – did not make an appearance at the panel on Saturday in protest against the freezing of Oduala’s Bank account by Central Bank of Nigeria.

Oduala’s bank account was allegedly frozen on Nov. 6 over alleged sponsorship of the #EndSARS protests.

Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired), Chairperson of nine-member panel, said that due to the absence of Oduala and Majekodunmi, proceedings will not hold because the panel could form a quorum.

She said: “We are confronted with a situation which prevented her from coming. We do not know if the two youth…