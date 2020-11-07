Bayern target Brighton’s Lamptey, as Kepa faces possible Chelsea exit

Tariq Lamptey has undoubtedly been one of the stars of the Premier League season so far, and the former Chelsea youngster’s form has not escaped the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich and Sevilla have been watching the 20-year-old this season, with Atletico Madrid adding themselves to the list of interested parties. Atleti already have another English full-back on their books, with Kieran Tripper becoming an integral part of their squad since arriving from Tottenham in 2019.

Brighton paid just £4m for Lamptey back in January but could be set for a huge profit if they decided to cash in.

Meanwhile, the writing has been on the wall for out of favour Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for some time, but Frank Lampard seemingly sealed his fate by confirming that summer signing Edouard Mendy is the new no.1.

Leading the chase for the Spain international is Sevilla, who visited Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. According…