Bruno Fernandes stars as Man United brush Everton 3-1

By Temisan Amoye,

It was the Bruno Fernandes show, as Man United brushed away their midweek champions league blues, with a 3-1 away victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Reeling from a shock 2-1 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League, a trip to Everton posed a challenge for Solskjaer’s men who started the match in the bottom half of the log.

With Richarlison serving a 3 match suspension following a red card, fellow Brazilian, Bernard was drafted into the starting XI, and the diminutive winger repaid his manager’s faith by opening the scoring in the 19th minute.

Man United talisman, Bruno Fernandes continued his impressive form, when he scored a header from a Luke Shaw cross in the 25th minute to draw the Red devils level. Fernandes added his second with a curling effort to give Man United the lead.

Everton almost had an instant reply with left-back, Digne hitting…