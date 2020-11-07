Democracy and Africa: Trouble is brewing

By Dr Ugoji Egujo

We have to ask the question. Is multiparty democracy good for Africa? It hasn’t worked. If African democracy had been fruitful, the chronic cycle of poverty and disease in the continent would have been broken. But in Africa, generations have inherited strife and penury and bequeathed misery to their offsprings.

Across Africa, multiparty democracy has left stunted countries bereft of institutions and principled governance. Yet Africa cannot be blamed for not trying. Africa divorced military regimes decades ago and embraced democracy wholeheartedly. Every 4-5 years, Africa states spend billions of dollars that could have been used to fight disease to hold elections.

In some states, ethically disoriented parties borne of opportunism rather than service to country fight for power which they do not know what to do with. In some other African countries, dictatorships robed as democracy dance around in one party costumes. Everywhere in Africa, the rituals of…