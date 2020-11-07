EndSARS: FG begins new police salaries review

Emma Ujah

The National Salaries and Wages Commission, (NSWC), the federal government agency that determines salaries and allowances of its workers, has commenced the review of salaries and allowances of the nation’s police personnel.

A Top official of the commission disclosed this to Sunday Vanguard, on Saturday.

According to him, the review followed a directive to that effect by the Presidency.

“We are now working on the directive from the Presidency,” the top official said, in response to an inquiry.

#EndSARS protesters had listed the improvement in the welfare of police personnel as one of their five demands.

The demand for the welfare of police personnel was included in the demands by the protesters on the understanding that their salaries, allowances and general welfare could not support effective service delivery.

There have been arguments about whether or not police personnel receive less salaries than other law enforcement agents.

However, non-payment of…