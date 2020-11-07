EU chiefs congratulate Biden, urge closer US ties

European Union leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen hailed Joe Biden’s election as president of the United States on Saturday and called for stronger transatlantic ties.

“I warmly congratulate Mr Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election and look forward to meeting him at the earliest possible opportunity,” European Commission president von der Leyen said.

“The European Union and the United States are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links,” she said.

“Together we have built an unprecedented transatlantic partnership rooted in common history and shared values of democracy, freedom, human rights, social justice and open economy.

“This partnership has underpinned the liberal rules-based international order for decades and remains a pillar of stability, security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Michel, who as president of the European Council represents…