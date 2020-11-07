FRSC laments loss of 27 vehicles to #EndSARS protest

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said in Lagos on Friday that the agency lost about 27 patrol vehicles to the October #EndSARS protest.

Oyeyemi made the disclosure when he visited the FRSC Lagos State Command to assess the extent of damage done to its properties by hoodlums pretending to be protesters.

“We witnessed the highest level of vandalism in Lagos State around Oko-Afo, Lekki, and at our Ojodu Berger Headquarters.

“It is colossal, I counted it myself 13 vehicles were burnt and three were vandalised in Lagos alone. I think we lost about 27 patrol vehicles nationwide,’’ he said.

According to him, the unfortunate incident has crippled the patrol activities in some areas especially in places like Lagos, Edo, Delta, Imo, Osun, Enugu, Adamawa, and Anambra states where some offices were burnt.

The FRSC boss said that issuance of drivers’ licences had been put on hold in some states as a…