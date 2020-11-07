IGP orders use of lawful force to protect lives, property

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of legitimate force to protect lives and property of citizens, including police officers.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Adamu said the protection must also cover personnel of other law enforcement agencies, their families and prevent attacks on private/public assets from violent persons or groups operating under any guise.

He called on senior Command officers, including Commissioners of Police (CPs), and Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to resist all riotous elements forthwith.

The IGP urged the CPs and AIGs to checkmate any form of violent/riotous protests in line with Section 33 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

He said the section of the constitution provides for the use of such force as is reasonably necessary, for the defence…