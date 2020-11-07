I’m already preparing for work — Biden

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, on Friday night said he had already started preparing for work as President of the United States.

In a speech from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden reiterated that he would win the election, even with the counting of votes still ongoing.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it’s clear. We are going to win this race,” he stated.

The former vice president said he and his running mate, Kamala Harris, were already meeting with experts as they prepare for the White House.

As of the time of the speech, Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump was growing in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania where Trump was initially ahead.

He said Americans had given him a “mandate for action” on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, climate change and systemic racism.

According to Reuters, Biden’s address was originally planned as a victory speech, but he changed his approach in the absence of formal…