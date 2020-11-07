Nigeria must separate local Fulani from illegal aliens — MACBAN

By Peter Duru

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, has said it was wrong for Nigerians to lump local Fulani herders with those illegally finding their way into the country and causing crises.

Secretary-General of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Gadzama, said this at the event marking the third year anniversary of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State, 2017.

The theme of the event was “Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017: A Recipe for Security and Peaceful Co-Existence.”

He also accused the Federal Government of not implementing the Trans-Human Protocol of the ECOWAS Treaty.

Represented by a Director at the National Headquarters of MACBAN, Alhaji Adamu Toro, Gadzama said: “Don’t forget that the conflicts that we have had within the sub-region— in Northern Niger, in Libya and other places— are impacting on us because it allows people to have access to small arms and it is these small arms that are…