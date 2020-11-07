Obasanjo congratulates Biden, says ‘it’s a victory of good over evil’

By James Ogunnaike

Former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Mr. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., President-Elect of the United States of America, (USA) over his victory at the presidential poll that held on Tuesday.

Biden was declared winner on Saturday after maintaining a wide lead with Trump, the incumbent president trailing behind.

In the congratulatory letter, titled: “Message of Congratulations to U.S. President-Elect, Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, Obasanjo said “it is victory of good over evil.

‘I join millions in the United States of America and in the rest of the world who felicitate with you, President-Elect Joe Biden, for your victory. It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being…