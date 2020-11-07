Shanahan University Onitsha – Vanguard News

By Fr Geroge Adimike

In humanity’s groping for intelligibility, direction and truth, universities are supposed to function as lighthouses that illuminate her pathways and waterways. In actuality, good universities liberate the benighted world from constraints, contradictions and paradoxes that register their presence through different forms of pseudo-freedom and reign of terror. A good university serves as an instrument of grace and a liberating dynamic force penetrating the world with ‘kindly light’ of truth, knowledge and skill.

Establishing a university with the right motive and standard participates in God’s universal government of creation so that ‘the kingdom of this world is become the kingdom of our Lord and of His Christ’ in the Spirit. Primarily, ‘what it was to be’ a good university participates actively in the stewardship of creation. It accentuates the indispensable agential value of epistemic dimension and places it within the response to our…