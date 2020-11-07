We’ll shut any institution, religious centres if… ― Oyo Taskforce

As Task Force discovers COVID-19 case in college, locks in school

The Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce has directed the management of schools, workplaces and religious centres to ensure strict compliance with established protocols aimed at curtailing the Coronavirus disease.

The Task Force, in a statement on Saturday, declared its readiness to shut down any institution, religious centre or workplace that violates the rules on the use of closed space settings, whether at schools, religious or social settings, adding that the general public is equally advised to remain vigilant.

A statement on behalf of the Task Force signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the advice became necessary following the discovery of a COVID-19 case in a tertiary institution in the state.

It added that the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Task Force had immediately ordered a lock-in of the affected tertiary institution to keep staff, students…