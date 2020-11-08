As his reelection bid collapses, Trump goes golfing

What does a president do when teetering on the verge of electoral defeat, with the entire world watching?

If you’re Donald Trump, you go golfing.

The president left the White House Saturday morning as the last crucial vote counts were about to come in from Pennsylvania and a few other battleground states.

Already trailing Democrat Joe Biden in the all-important, state-by-state Electoral College vote tally — the handwriting on the wall was becoming impossible to ignore.

So Trump, who is known for regularly hitting the links, headed across the Potomac River to the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia.

Trump was there when the major US television networks — first CNN then NBC, CBS, ABC and finally Fox — declared that new results from Pennsylvania had pushed Biden over the top — and into the White House, come January.

He was also there when his office released a defiant statement saying Biden was “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”

But…