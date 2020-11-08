Be wary of politicians seeking to clampdown on #EndSARS protesters, CSO tells Judiciary

Says remand of six Abuja demonstrators till January 2021 reeks of ‘unholy alliance’ between court and police

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Centre for Liberty has advised members of the judiciary to be wary of what comes out of politicians who seek to clampdown on #EndSARS protesters, especially those in positions of authority, so as not to be misled into ruining “the sanctity of Nigeria’s democracy.”

The civil society organization (CSO) gave the advice when it reacted to the report of how six peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the National Assembly were arrested by the Police, taken to court, and then remanded last Friday in Suleja Prison till January 25, 2021 by Magistrate Abdulrazak Eneye of the Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by Comrades Adebayo Raphael, Deji Adeyanju and Ariyo Atoye in Abuja on Sunday, condemned in strong…