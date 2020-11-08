‘Brutal police officers’ in 12 states named as Lagos, Abuja top list

…Delta, Kaduna, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Enugu, Imo, Ogun, Kwara, Kogi, Gombe make list

…Lagos, FCT account for more than 50% of total compensations recommended for brutality, extrajudicial killing victims

…‘Inspector, Sergeant, Corporal refused to release corpses of their victims for burial’

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Amid the controversy over police brutality in Nigeria, especially by the now disbanded unit of the security agency called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, have emerged tops on the list of states with ‘brutal policemen’, according to the Presidential Panel on Reform of SARS.

The panel, which called for and received 113 complaints on alleged human rights violations from across the country and 22 memoranda on suggestions on how to reform and restructure SARS and the police in general, sat in a public hearing and submitted its report to the Federal Government in November 2019.

It recommended 35 police…