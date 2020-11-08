Congratulations, reactions across US after Biden win

Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election, bringing an end to Donald Trump’s four years in office, set off a flood of congratulations and reactions.

Here is a selection:

– Barack Obama: ‘Historic and decisive’ –

“In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory,” Obama said of his former deputy.

– Hillary Clinton: ‘Repudiation of Trump’ –

“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together,” Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, wrote on Twitter.

– Bill Clinton: ‘Democracy has won’ –

“America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a president-elect and vice president-elect who will serve all of us and bring us all…