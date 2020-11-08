Davido, Burna Boy, others make nomination list for AFRIMMA 2020

By Benjamin Njoku

The Countdown is on to the 7th edition of the Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA).

AFRIMMA is the biggest African music award ceremony in diaspora that creates a platform to promote the diversity of African music. Every year, top African talents across the world come on the same stage to celebrate African culture and music. African music keeps getting bigger all over the world and African music berths new stars by the day.

In a statement by the organizers, this year’s AFRIMMA will be a virtual ceremony as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic means congregation is not possible.

This year, the theme of the awards show is ‘Destination Africa’, according to the President/CEO of AFRIMMA Anderson Obiagwu, “We are taking you on a music journey into the sounds of Africa, the beauty of African music lies in the diversity and the AFRIMMA virtual awards would be a showcase event”. Destination Africa is going to explore the different…