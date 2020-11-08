Iheanacho, Chukwueze unused subs as Leicester, Villareal secure wins

By Temisan Amoye,

Super Eagles attackers Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze were unused subs as their clubs secured vital victories before heading into the international break.

Iheanacho’s Leicester squared off against Wolves at the King Power Stadium, hoping to secure a win that would place them on top of the Premier League log.

The victory was secured by a lone Jamie Vardy goal, scored from the spot in the 15th minute. Vardy failed to double his tally after seeing his second penalty saved by Wolves keeper, Rui Patricio.

Iheanacho’s fate on the bench was sealed in the 80th minute, after Foxes boss, Brendan Rodgers made his final substitution of the game in the 80th minute. Teammate Wilfried Ndidi continues to miss out of action due to a groin injury, which the midfielder is expected to recover from in late December.

Facing a similar circumstance, Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze played no part in the yellow submarines 1-3 win away at Getafe.

Unai…