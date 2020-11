Lagos govt orders release of 253 #EndSARS protesters

Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Lagos State Attorney-General (A-G), has ordered the release of 253 persons arrested by police over their alleged roles in the unrest following the #EndSARS protests.

The A-G said the in a statement that his office had determined that there was a nondisclosure of a prima-facie case against the 253 persons by the police.

The statement, signed by Mr Kayode Oyekanmi, Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said 92 persons would, however, be prosecuted.

The A-G said the police had, between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, forwarded 40 case files to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) in respect of the 361 persons arrested in respect of crimes that occurred in connection with the protests.

“Legal advice has been issued in respect of all the 40 case files received.

“As at Nov. 6, the Directorate has been able to despatch legal…