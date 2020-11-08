Lagos issues 7-day quit notice to illegal squatters in Fagba, environs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through the states Environmental and Special Offences, Enforcement Unit, called taskforce, has served a 7-day ‘Removal Order’ and quit notices to owners, occupiers of all illegal structures, shanties numbering over 2,500 in Fagba, Iju-Ishaga along, Abbatoir new Oko-Oba area of the state.

Recall there had been series of ethnic, communal clashes in the area where several lives were lost and millions of properties destroyed. The latest happened in the heat of the recent #EndSARS protests in the state.

Chairman of the state taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, served the removal and quit notices to the affected area at the weekend when he led the enforcement team of the agency.

Egbeyemi said removal order and quit notices were served on over 2,500 occupiers of all containarised shops around Fagba, along Abbatior, new Oko-Oba to vacate on or before the deadline date, warning there would not be any…