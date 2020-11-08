NCDC rises in support of Delta, Enugu states over suspected Yellow Fever outbreak

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it is supporting Delta and Enugu States in their battle against a suspected outbreak of yellow fever.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja, its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the support became expedient following the reports of a sudden spike in cases and deaths in some communities in the two states.

Ihekweazu said Delta notified the NCDC about cases presenting with symptoms of Yellow Fever) on Nov. 2, while Enugu State followed suit on Nov. 3.

“Most of the cases presented with fever, headache, fatigue, jaundice and vomiting (with or without blood) among others.

“As of Nov. 6, three samples from Delta and one sample from Enugu State tested positive for Yellow Fever at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital Laboratory in Edo and at the NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory in Abuja.

He said more samples were being tested from both states to confirm the causative organism of the…