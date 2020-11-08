Ooni storms Erinmo for Agidanyin Festival

By Chris Onuoha

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, has expressed with satisfaction the many impacts of the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi Arowotawaya II, within the short period of mounting the throne of his forefathers.

Ogunwusi made his first visit to the ancient city of Erinmo as a special guest in this year’s Agidanyin festival, alongside other traditional rulers.

The monarch, who released white pigeons at the entrance of the city gate on arrival, as a mark of peace to land, described the Agidanyin as one of historical traditional festivals in Yoruba land.

“Agidanyin is celebrated in remembrance of the great Erinmo ancestor, Agidanyin, the son of Obalufon Alayemore (3rd and 5th Ooni of Ife in history) who founded Erinmo in 1100AD”, he said.

“Agidanyin was a great and fearless warrior who participated actively in several wars especially the numerous inter tribal wars at that time.

“After Obalufon Alayemore installed his…