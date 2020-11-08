PHOTOS/VIDEO: Residents scooping fuel from fallen petrol-laden tanker at Festac Link Bridge

By Esther Onyegbula
A petrol laden tanker has fallen down by Festac link bridge and petrol slightly gushing out from the tanker.
Residents are advised to be careful while driving or walking around the axis.
To avoid scooping of fuel, security agencies were alerted but according to an eyewitness, people have started scooping fuel at the scene despite warnings.
The fire servicemen are said to be on their way.
