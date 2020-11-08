Protesting Trump supporters reject results, allege conspiracy

While the streets of many American cities erupted in joy Saturday at the news of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, hardcore Donald Trump supporters refused to accept the result, alleging fraud and conspiracy.

In cities including Phoenix, Philadelphia and Atlanta, the outgoing president’s loyalists gathered under the slogan of #StopTheSteal, repeating Trump’s unfounded allegations that Biden’s win was based on cheating.

They wore red Trump hats, held signs reading “Stop The Steal” and waved American flags or Trump banners bearing the slogan: “Keep America Great.”

The scenes were familiar to anyone who has attended or tuned in to a Trump rally.

Hundreds gathered in front of the Arizona state capitol building in Phoenix, Arizona, some with their dogs dressed in Trump shirts.

“I think they’re way too early,” said Donna McCollum, a retired 77-year-old who said she can trace her family history back to the American revolution.

“The electoral…