South-West govs meet, strategise on improving security

South-West Governors on Sunday met in Lagos to strategise on improved security in the region following to the recent EndSARS protest mayhem.

In his opening remark, Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the region had gone through a lot in recent time.

Akeredolu, who is also the Governor of Ondo State, said that when the EndSARS protest started in the South-West and other parts of the country, the police were guiding the protesters.

He said that what started as a peaceful demonstration by the youths eventually turned to a different thing.

“In recent past, our experience has been most worrisome, everybody is worried, everybody is concerned, we have to sustain the peace we have started noticing.

“We are worried. What we are seeing in the last days shows that something needs to be done,´´ Akeredolu said.

He said that the meeting was to improve on the relationship in the South-West region and find solutions to youth unrest.

“What we have…