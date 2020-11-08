Trump was never champion of the people

By Denrele Animashaun

By the time you read this; two things would hopefully have been concluded, one, that Trump has lost his bid for the second term for the president of the United States of America. Two; that Joe Biden has been declared the winner and now president-elect.

The results will make a slight difference to the American people and also to the world, it is nevertheless less important to the world at large.

The damage to common decency, the service to the people versus blind loyalty to the party, most importantly, we all bear witness to the irreparable and the long term damage to the heart of America. Young Americans are politically mobilising as never before and it be wise for other governments to take note, the future belongs to them and they are mobilising to reclaim and mould their future.

There is a lot of work to be done in America and only some Americans honest enough, will admit to this. There are closeted bigots who voted for Trump despite his mishandling of…