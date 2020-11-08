Yellow Fever, cause of alleged unusual deaths in Enugu — Commissioner

The Enugu State Government has confirmed that Yellow Fever is the cause of deaths from a reported strange illness in Ette Uno and Umuopu communities of Enugu Ezike town, Igbo-Eze North Area council.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, to newsmen on Saturday in Enugu.

Obi stated that the disease was confirmed through verifiable diagnostic tests.

He explained that Yellow Fever is not a new disease, adding that it is one of the diseases controlled in Nigerian set of routine and mass immunizable diseases.

According to him, a suspected case is anyone with a sudden onset of fever who develops jaundice (yellowness of the eyes) within 14 days. It is verifiable by diagnostic tests.

The Commissioner disclosed that the Enugu State Ministry of Health has called for an immediate Emergency Operations Centre Meeting, with representatives from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He invited other implementing partners in…