‘You haven’t lost, fight hard’ ― Top US Republican urges Trump

One of the most prominent Republicans in the US Congress on Sunday urged Donald Trump to “fight hard” and not concede his loss to Joe Biden in the race for the White House, saying unfounded allegations of fraud by the president must be investigated.

Other Republicans sought to walk a finer line, saying legal challenges must be allowed to play out.

“We will work with Biden if he wins, but Trump has not lost,” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said on Fox News.

“Do not concede, Mr President. Fight hard.”

Graham baselessly alleged “shenanigans” related to mailed ballots, the method a large number of Americans preferred in Tuesday’s election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s the wild-wild west when it comes to mail-in balloting,” said Graham, a former Trump critic turned unstinting supporter.

There is no evidence that fraud has ever been a significant problem affecting mail-in voting in US presidential…