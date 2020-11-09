A Biden presidency is what America needs now

By Segun Ige

After all, Manisha Sinha makes it simple and clear that “the 2020 election surpasses all before it, except one”; which is to say that the 1860 election was simultaneously steeped in some foreseeable Trump-Biden regularisation of America.

And in terms of similarities and dissimilarities, Democratic hopeful Joe Biden is rather pro-Lincoln, particularly with his doctrine of eradication of “existed slavery”. I do believe a Biden presidency would comparatively favour America, pretty much, because many an American is getting and getting weary and worried of Trumpism.

The U.S. 2020 election does seem to be some opportunistic means to decide the fate of America for the next four years. It’s a particularly crucial moment of four-year deal of decisiveness for the American “hopes” and “dreams”.

The election, generally speaking, is a facsimile of Trump’s prima facie fait accompli. The fact that Trump has been…