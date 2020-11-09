Alhaji Salihu Lukman, Director General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has said that the lack of visibly identified leadership for the EndSARS protesters was capable of forestalling any negotiations with the Federal Government.

He said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, adding that the lack of visible leadership was not advantageous to the protest as it made it vulnerable to takeover by hoodlums, who caused mayhem in several parts of the country.

“The disadvantage of protests with undercover or virtual leadership, especially by young people in an emerging democracy like Nigeria, is that potentials for leadership recruitment is blocked.

“The second disadvantage is that the prospect for negotiation, especially with the genuine leaders of the protest, is remote.

“Thirdly, capacity of the organizers to control the protest and ensure that desired outcomes were achieved is also weakened.

“All these contributed to making the protest vulnerable, which resulted…