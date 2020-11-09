EFCC re-arraigns ex-NIMASA D-G for alleged N156.4m fraud

The EFCC on Monday, re-arraigned a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Haruna Jauro, in a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged N156.4 million money laundering.

The defendant was arraigned alongside Dauda Bawa and Thlumbau Enterprises Ltd. on 19 counts bordering on money laundering before Justice Chuka Obiozor.

The defendants were first arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun (now retired) on April 12, 2016, on 19 counts bordering on N304.1 million money laundering.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges and the judge had admitted them to bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties in like sum

However, following the retirement of Justice Olatoregun, the charge is now commencing de novo (afresh) before Justice Obiozor.

The defendants again pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Obiozor.

After their pleas, the prosecutor, Mr U.U Buhari, prayed the court for a trial date and urged that the…