Ekpenyong cautions against another civil war in Nigeria

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Senatorrģ Christopher Ekpenyong, representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, Akwa Ibom State has stressed the need to address issues of nepotism, marginalization, and ethnic bias threatening the unity of Nigeria.

Ekpenyong in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, warned that failure to address such issues could lead to another civil war.

He said it is disappointing that the same problems that took the country to civil war are currently fueling the agitations for secession, devolution of powers and restructuring by Nigerians.

He pointed out that anybody who had witnessed the Nigeria civil war would not wish for a reoccurrence of the experience.

His words, “There is the need to address issues like marginalization, nepotism, ethnic bias and favouritism threatening the unity, and peaceful co-existence of this country.

“It is disappointing these problems that took us through such regrettable path of civil war still lingers on. And we…