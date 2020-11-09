Fire razes shops in Akure, destroy goods worth millions of naira

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Goods worth millions of naira have been razed in a fire outbreak on Sunday at Ijomu junction in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Vanguard gathered that the fire outbreak razed no fewer than ten shops. Victims lamented that they have just stocked their shop before the fire incident.

Occupants of the shops include are leather dealers, fashion designers, electrical and electronics dealers..

A fashion dealer, Modupe Daramola said she lost three industrial sewing and embroidery machines and four sewing machines to the fire.

Daramola added that she also lost a heavy duty power generating set and a refrigerator to the inferno besides several fabrics belonging to her numerous customers.

Vanguard gathered that it took the efforts of youths to put out the fire.

One of the youth leader, Sola Omorege, said “it took our efforts to put out the fire, though we could not rescue any of the items in the complex.

Omorege lamented that “the fire service in the state…