I feel ashamed to say I’m actress ― Juliet Njemanze

Imo State-born, Kano State-bred Nollywood actress, Juliet Njemanze who rode to fame in the blockbuster movie “Calabash” has a bit of disenchantment about being an actress. Although being in front of cameras was a childhood fantasy, at least resting her law certificate for the screen is enough proof of that, but the stigma that comes with the career gives her more than gets her hair on edge.

In a recent interview with Potpourri, the beautiful actress shares her fears, hopes and joy about the make-believe world she has created for herself.

“Every industry has its own problem but I will say the thing that turns me off is the stigma attached to actresses in Nollywood. The stigma is crazy that sometimes I feel ashamed to tell someone I’m an actress because people look at you as a prostitute. They believe you must have slept with directors and producers to get to where you are. Acting for me is my life, my career, it’s my everything and I love it with passion but…