Kidnappers reduce ransom placed on lyaloja in Ondo to N5m

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Abductors of the leader of the market women, the lyaloja of Isua, Akoko South East council area of Ondo state, Chief Hellen Edward have reduced the N11m ransom earlier demanded to N 5 million.

The lyaloja was the leader of the delegation of market women to their monthly meeting in Akure, the state capital when 16 traders and others were abducted over the weekend along the Akure-Owo highway.

Ten of the traders were according to the state police command rescued while four of the kidnappers were arrested.

However, the family of the lyaloja, said she was yet to be rescued by the police and that she was still in captivity.

One of her children, Mrs Alaba told newsmen that her mother spoke to members of the family and urged them to look for the ransom demanded for by her captors to hasten her release.

Alaba said that her mother was not one of the ten persons the police said were rescued from the kidnappers over the weekend.

She confirmed that the abductors…