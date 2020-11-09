Minister, Reps disagree over annual science award

As lawmaker insists award doesn’t exist

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, and member of the House of Representatives representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Hon. Awaji-Inombek on Monday disagreed over the implementation of the annual science competition for Nigerian students.

The Minister had told the House Committee on Science and Technology that the annual Science competition was a reward for students in science and innovation, but Rep. Abiante disagreed.

He said if the project was actually in existence, then it may have been done secretly, with no proof that it had benefited any student of a community in the country.

While the Minister took time to explain how the programme works, Abiante requested the Minister to give him the name of one person from his constituency who has benefited from the programme.

“Mr. Minister, these things you are saying, are the things you intend to do or things…