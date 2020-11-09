Policemen get N200 as COVID-19 allowance in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— Policemen in Delta State have been paid N200 as COVID-19 allowance, with many of them describing it as not only embarrassing, but a mockery of the Force.

While making the disclosure to Vanguard, Monday, some police operatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the amount was paid to all police personnel in the state who embarked on various policing services during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved policemen, one of them disclosed that they had been asked to submit details of their salary accounts for the payments to be made directly to their accounts.

However, they were later called individually by Divisional Administrative Officers and given N200 as COVID-19 allowance.

Findings revealed that the amount was paid across board irrespective of ranks, with…